 Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves Pashynskyi under arrest

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I know that they will send me dozens of new suspicions from Monday. They will try to break me. They will try to tell you some lies," Pashynskyi said in the courtroom.

He added that he would not hide from the investigation and from responsibility.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court arrested Pashynskyi until December 4.

The pretrial investigation found that on December 31, 2016, in a village in Vasylkiv district of Kyiv region, a road incident occurred between Pashynskyi and local resident Viacheslav Khimikus. Pashynskyi wounded his opponent with a Glock 19 pistol, which he said was a weapon of honor. He said he had received it in March 2014 when he served as acting deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Khimikus sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. According to a forensic examination, the wound was severe.

Investigators of the central office of the State Bureau of Investigation served Pashynskyi with a notice of suspicion.