Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is now doing everything possible to hold a meeting in the Normandy format. We hope that this meeting will take place next month," Prystaiko said during "An Hour of Questions to the Government" in Parliament on Friday.

As reported, at a press marathon on October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi admitted that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four would be held in November 2019.

