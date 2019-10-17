 Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

"The pretrial investigation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine under the procedural management of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office collected enough evidence to inform the MP about the suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of official position). According to investigators, these acts resulted in losses of UAH 93.277 million," the press service of the PGO said.

At the same time, the name of the mentioned deputy is not indicated in the published information. However, as the Interfax-Ukraine agency became aware, we are talking about MP Yaroslav Dubnevych (member of For the Future deputy group).

