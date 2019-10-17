EN|RU|UK
 Parliament approved 56 laws over first 50 days of work

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has congratulated MPs on the 50th day of work of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

Censor.NET reports Razumkov's post on Facebook.

He said this when opening a morning session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

"Dear colleagues, I would like to congratulate you. Today is the 50th day of work of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation. Why the 50th? We work rather fruitfully, in ‘fast-paced regime’, and I’m grateful to all of you for this. As a rule, results are summed up on the 100th day of work, but I think we can sum up the first results already on the 50th day. We considered 209 bills over this period of time, adopted a total of 56 laws," the speaker said.

Razumkov noted that hardly any convocation of the Verkhovna Rada could compete with the speed of work shown by the parliament of the ninth convocation.

The speaker also called on MPs to continue work quickly and efficiently.

