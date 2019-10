Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine report.

"Seven trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," reads the report.

The trucks were carrying 118 tonnes of humanitarian cargo consisting of food kits, plastic pipes, pumps, pipeline finders and some other equipment for the residents of Donetsk region.

