 Ukraine’s Cabinet forms commission on business protection

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have established the commission on business protection under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said at a briefing following the Cabinet’s meeting.

According to him, the commission membership will include a group of representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the law enforcement agencies as well as other people who will directly deal with all the reports on pressure on business.

Read more: NBU delegation leaves for Washington for World Bank-IMF meetings

Honcharuk noted that the authorities needed some time to remove all "scoundrels and corrupt officials from government positions", so he advised to address the commission with the reports on attempts to put pressure on business.