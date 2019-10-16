 Freed Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation in Latvia

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"The assistance in humanitarian matters is extremely important to us. It includes rehabilitation of our defenders in medical establishments in Latvia, humanitarian aid, organization of holidays for Ukrainian children who lost their parents as a result of the war in eastern Ukraine. Recently, the Latvian government has invited Ukrainian sailors who returned from captivity to undergo rehabilitation and treatment," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said following the negotiations with President of Latvia Egils Levits.

Zelenskyi also thanked the Latvian side for the assistance in introducing the European standards in Ukraine on the basis of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement as well as for the assistance in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards.

"We will deepen cooperation in these areas," the Head of State assured.

Read more: Parliament approves law on restarting judicial reform

At the same time, the President of Latvia confirmed that Ukrainian sailors would receive treatment in Latvia and announced the continuation of the rehabilitation program for Ukrainian military personnel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi makes a state visit to Latvia on Wednesday.