As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, Zelenskyi will meet with Latvian President Egils Levits, Speaker of the Saeima (Parliament) Inara Murniece and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

In Riga, the Ukrainian president will also meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Latvia.

Read more: Latvian court rules to seize $30 mln from Yanukovych's entourage