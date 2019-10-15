 NBU delegation leaves for Washington for World Bank-IMF meetings

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"The meetings will also be attended by NBU First Deputy Head Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Head Dmytro Solohub, who will join the Ukrainian delegation on October 16," the report says.

The IMF and World Bank annual meetings will take place from October 14 through October 20, 2019.

According to the report, during the annual meetings, the Ukrainian delegation will hold a series of working meetings with representatives of the IMF, the World Bank, the international central securities depository Clearstream, the largest international investment companies and banks, as well as bilateral meetings with the heads of a number of central banks.