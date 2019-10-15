 Militants shell disengagement of forces area in Zolote from heavy machine guns

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The illegal armed formations of Russia attacked from the heavy machine guns the area of the disengagement #2 (Zolote 4). The attacks at this area spotted for the second day - the occupants show their unwillingness to observe Minsk Agreements and assumed obligations. Such cynical behavior shows the interest of the enemy in the further escalation," the message said.

According to Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, the ceasefire regime should be held at least for seven days for the beginning of the division of forces.

