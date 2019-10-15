 Russian proxies launch 21 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to attack Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Vodiane; grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), Lebedynske and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

Read more: Russia to return captured Ukrainian vessels soon, - Prystaiko

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire four times.