All about:Portugal (12) soccer national team (5) football (66) Euro 2020 (1)

 Ukraine beat Portugal, qualify for Euro 2020

Ukraine have earned their sixth victory in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying and secured their place in the finals of the European football tournament.

Ukraine defeated reigning European champions 2-1 at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kyiv on Monday, October 14.

Roman Yaremchuk scored an opener in the sixth minute, with Andriy Yarmolenko making it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after Taras Stepanenko blocked a shot with his arm and was sent off for a second yellow card.

In another Group B match, Lithuania lost 1-2 to Serbia in Vilnius.

Ukraine collected 19 points from seven games, Portugal has 11 points from six games, Serbia ten points from six games, Luxembourg four points from six games, and Lithuania one point from seven games.

In their final Euro 2020 qualifier, Ukraine will take on Serbia in Belgrade on November 17.

