 25 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol) and Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, small arms - outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); small arms – outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.