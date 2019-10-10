EN|RU|UK
 Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi states that Kyiv is not negotiating with the Russian Federation regarding the possibility of resuming fresh water supplies to Crimea annexed by Russia.

During a conversation with reporters at a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question whether possible options for renewing water supply to Crimea are being considered, whether "Putin [President of the Russian Federation] asked about this" and if Ukraine is ready to negotiate on this matter, Zelenskyi said: "No. we are not. Someone should start this topic to give a start for these negotiations. That side hasn't raised the topic. And we are defending Ukraine in this matter."

