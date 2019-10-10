EN|RU|UK
 Jews around the world are in deep sorrow together with the relatives of the terrorist attack victims – Boris Lozhkin

On the day of the great holiday of Yom Kippur terrorists become more active practically every year and the law enforcement authorities have to be especially vigilant. Jews around the world are in deep sorrow together with the relatives of the terrorist attack victims in the city Halle in Germany.

This has been shared in the Facebook by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and Vice President of the World Jewish Congress Boris Lozhkin.

According to Lozhkin the attack in Halle occurred at the time when the local Jewish community gathered in the synagogue for the holiday prayers.

"A criminal in military style outfit, after opening fire on the people outside, tried to lay explosives under the door of the synagogue and to break in. He threw another pack of explosives into the Jewish cemetery located right there. Two persons – a man and a woman – died on the spot. There are also injured persons", he commented.

As previously reported, the police have already detained the criminal, who committed a terrorist attack on October 9 in the city of Halle (Saxony-Anhalt, Germany), as a result of which two persons were killed and several more were injured. The criminal live-streamed the attack on the Internet. According to the investigation authorities, we are talking about a 27-year-old German national.

