 Zelenskyi on PrivatBank: I will protect interests of Ukraine

He said this at a meeting with journalists at Kyiv Food Market on Thursday, October 10.

"In the case of PrivatBank, I will protect our Ukraine and the interests of Ukraine," Zelenskyi emphasized.

He recalls that the next hearing on the claim of Ihor Kolomoiskyi on the invalidation of the sales contract of the bank between the Finance Ministry and those who were at that time co-owners of the financial institution will be held on October 17.

In December 2016, the Government of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and the shareholders of PrivatBank (at that time the largest shareholders were Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadiy Boholiubov), approved a decision on the nationalization of PrivatBank. The bank was transferred into the state ownership, and the state spent more than UAH 155 billion to increase its capitalization.

In September 2018, the Kyiv District Administrative Court confirmed the validity of the decision taken by the National Bank of Ukraine to classify PrivatBank as insolvent, rejecting the suit of a bank’s client.

In April 2019, Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied Ihor Kolomoiskyi's claim against the National Bank of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market regarding the nationalization of PrivatBank.