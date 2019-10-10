 Zelenskyi says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As regards amnesty, you know that a law was passed on this issue and it is now lying somewhere in a drawer. I don't know why this law was passed but wasn't submitted to the then-president for signature. No one can answer this question. Therefore, this issue should be discussed in the Normandy format, in other words what law and what amnesty it will be," Zelenskyi told reporters during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

It is necessary to decide who will be eligible for this amnesty and whether it will apply to civilians, he said.

Read more: Supply of weapons, issue of Burisma not raised during phone talk with Trump

"That's why all of these issues will be discussed in the Normandy format ... As regards Crimea, for me the Normandy format is also an opportunity to revisit the Crimea issue ... at least to resume discussing it," he said.