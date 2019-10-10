EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  1219
All about:Zelenskyi (371) Putin (1550) Normandy Four (115)

 Zelenskyi: Face-to-face meeting with Putin needed if we want to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he does not know if his face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is possible within the framework of talks on ending the war in Donbas but believes that such a meeting should happen.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We can meet [to negotiate the end of the war in Donbas] in two formats: the Normandy Four format and my face-to-face meeting with the President of the Russian Federation. Nobody talks about this face-to-face meeting [with Putin] because everyone is against it. I don't know [if such a meeting is possible]. I can't even say anything. I know one thing: this meeting should be held if we want to end the war," Zelenskyi said during a press marathon at the Kyiv Food Market on Thursday, answering a question of an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the moment, according to the President of Ukraine, the only possible format of negotiations is the Normandy Four summit. "And I am grateful to our Western partners that we have at least something. Currently, everyone is ready for the Normandy format meeting," he said.

Read more: President: ‘Steinmeier formula’ for Crimea doesn’t exist

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3153167
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up