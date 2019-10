Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Eleven trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," the report says on Thursday, October 10.

The trucks were carrying 159.2 tonnes of humanitarian cargo consisting of food and hygiene kits for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

