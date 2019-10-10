 24 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces. In addition, invaders fired 82mm mortars on the disengagement area near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used 120mm mortars and hand-held grenade launchers to attack Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), small arms – outside Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk), Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – area of disengagement of troops and equipment near Zolote; 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher, and small arms – outside Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launcher – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shooting over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire three times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.