 Zelenskyi to hold press marathon on Thurs, respond to media questions

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's press service.

"On Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 a press marathon will begin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi ... Media representatives will ask the head of state questions in groups of 7-10 people. The groups will change every half hour. They will be formed according to the accreditation list," an announcement published by the presidential press service on Wednesday says.

Also, media representatives will be able to work in the press center organized in the territory of Kyiv Food Market, where the event will be broadcast live.

Read more: Zelenskyi left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

"Each media outlet will receive confirmation with the specified time for their meeting with the president," the President's Office explained.

In addition, the announcement says that the marathon will be broadcast online in social networks on the official accounts of the President's Office.