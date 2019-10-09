 President’s Office denies meeting of Zelenskyi, Sam Kislin in New York

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The Office of the President of Ukraine denies information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met American businessman of Ukrainian origin Sam Kislin as Interfax-Ukraine reported citing the President's Office.

"The information about the meeting provided by Russian agency The Insider along with Ukraine program Skhemy (Schemes) is fake," the office said.

Earlier The Insider reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the U.S. met American businessmen Sam Kislin tied with international crime.

According to The Insider, on September 25, during the official visit of Zelenskyi to the U.S, near Parker hotel, two meetings took place: one in the hotel and another one in the building near the hotel in Russian Tea Room restaurant. Zelenskyi and a few dozens of people participated in the first meeting. The second one took place in the close circle and Zelenskyi was represented by Head of the President’s Office Andrii Bohdan.