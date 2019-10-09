 Defense minister Zahorodniuk: Criminals in Donbas won’t be granted amnesty

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We do not consider the issue of any particular condescending attitude towards criminals, terrorists. At present, the Government members who are working on possible options [of the settlement of the situation in Donbas] absolutely do not consider the possibility of granting amnesty to criminals," Defense Minister of Ukraine Andrii Zahorodniuk said during the Dialogues on Ukraine meeting in Zhytomyr.

He added that the Minsk agreements had been signed in 2014 under very serious pressure. Now the situation has changed and another vision may be offered that will be agreed on with international partners.

"Nobody considers the issue of granting amnesty to terrorists and criminals who have fought against our [troops] and especially to those who have committed crimes," the minister stressed.