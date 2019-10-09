 MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corruption actions of the Bidens

As reported by Censor.NET.

He made public the documents received from investigative journalists, including correspondence between NABU officers and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High Treason). In particular, the documents that the deputy possesses indicate that Uglava, through his assistant Polina Chyzh, gave information to the U.S. Embassy, which, he said, is an important part of the "puzzle" of interference in U.S. elections and international corruption.

According to Derkach, he has already handed over these documents to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The parliamentarian also initiated the creation of a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada, and filed a petition with the court to resume the investigation of interference in the U.S. election by divulging pretrial investigation.

