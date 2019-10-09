 Russian proxies launch 17 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 82mm mortars and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and

Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm and 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire five times. No casualties among Joint Forces units have been reported.