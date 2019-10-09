 'Steinmeier formula' could be starting point in implementation of Minsk agreements - OSCE

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The conflict will not be settled by military means. The only way to alleviate human suffering in eastern Ukraine, especially in light of the approaching winter, is a step-by-step approach. Despite the need for some further clarifications and refinements, the so-called 'Steinmeier formula' could provide such a workable starting point for achieving progress in implementing the Minsk Agreements," Tsereteli said.

According to him, last week the members of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk confirmed the text of the formula for implementation in Ukrainian legislation, as agreed by the political advisers in the Normandy format. "We must build upon this momentum," Tsereteli said.

He also added that the OSCE PA continues to be ready to contribute, for instance, once it is agreed that the preconditions for the holding of local elections in line with OSCE commitments are met.

Read more: Razumkov calls 'red lines' for new law on special status for Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on October 1 that Ukraine had agreed to the text of the "Steinmeier formula." According to him, the document envisages the approval in Ukraine of a temporary law on a special status for Donbas, which will come into force if the OSCE recognizes local elections in occupied territories of Donbas, held under Ukrainian law, as democratic.