EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents
  13667
All about:Biletskyi (14) Zolote (3)

 Ukrainian veterans to remain on division line in Zolote until government cancels disengagement of troops, - veteran

Veterans of Donbas conflict will remain on the division line in Zolote settlement in Luhansk region, demanding that the Ukrainian government officially refuses to implement the Steinmeier formula and drops the idea to disengage troops along the said line.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Andrii Biletskyi, the leader of National Corps party and the first commander of Azov volunteer regiment said.

"As soon as we get the official statement about dropping the policy of forces' disengagement, the statement about cancelation of Steinmeier formula (...), we will consider our security mission completed. As for the social mission, we'll carry on with it as long as possible", Biletskyi said.

Watch more: Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko. VIDEO

He specified that in case of the army units' withdrawal, the veterans would remain in Zolote until the troops get back to this settlement.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3152844
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up