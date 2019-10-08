EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World
  3741
All about:Zelenskyi (366) Peskov (88) congratulations (56) Putin (1549) Trump (380)

 Trump and Zelenskyi did not congratulate Putin on his 67th birthday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the United States Donald Trump did not send congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his 67th anniversary.

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"Until the end of the day, I did not see any messages from Trump and Zelenskyi among the received letters. But either they are not here, or they can arrive later - I don’t know for sure, because sometimes they can be delayed due to diplomatic channels procedures or may not arrive at all," Peskov said.

Earlier it was reported that activists in Kyiv came to the Russian Embassy in Ukraine to "congratulate" Russian President Putin on his birthday.

Read more: Zelenskyi left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

During the rally, activists held an impromptu Hague trial over Putin for his war crimes against humanity.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3152698
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up