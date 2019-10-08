 Trump and Zelenskyi did not congratulate Putin on his 67th birthday

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"Until the end of the day, I did not see any messages from Trump and Zelenskyi among the received letters. But either they are not here, or they can arrive later - I don’t know for sure, because sometimes they can be delayed due to diplomatic channels procedures or may not arrive at all," Peskov said.

Earlier it was reported that activists in Kyiv came to the Russian Embassy in Ukraine to "congratulate" Russian President Putin on his birthday.

During the rally, activists held an impromptu Hague trial over Putin for his war crimes against humanity.