 Zelenskyi left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have put this horrible burden on Zelenskyi although this is not his problem, and have left him all alone to deal with these issues," Lukashenko said.

"Certain forces are indiscriminately using this process to crush the new authorities and the new president. And Europe keeps silent. You know who I am talking about," he said.

"Both the East and West are stoning this young man. Come on and wake up at last. The war is not just in Ukraine: there is a war in our home, and this problem must be solved by us," Lukashenko said.

"If the Normandy format is worth anything, a meeting should have been convened a long time ago and a decision should have been made," he said.

Zelenskyi is "a completely normal, reasonable politician who wants to solve the European problem he has inherited. He is ready to make difficult decisions for the sake of peace," Lukashenko said.

He reminded the audience about the Steinmeier formula in that context.

"If anyone thinks that the ice has been broken after the approval given in Minsk, where the sides actually did nothing but clarified the Minsk Agreements yet again, this is a mistake. The ice has not been broken, and it won't be unless we give a push to the process, which the media and politicians see as actualized," Lukashenko said.