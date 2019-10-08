 Sentsov testifies at UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"Oleg Sentsov visited our office today. We spoke about his detention in Crimea and the Russian Federation. During these years, we have been in touch with Sentsov’s lawyer and analyzed court decisions in his case. It was essential for us to meet him in person to document human rights violations in his case," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission informed on its Facebook page.

Sentsov noted that he is doing everything possible to help people who remain behind bars. "Who knows better what they are going through?" Sentsov added.

As always, information obtained during the interview will be used for analyzing the human rights situation in Crimea, preparing public reports and advocating for accountability.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission also informed that it intends to interview all detainees who were released on September 7, 2019.

Read more: President Zelenskyi starts visit to United States

As reported, the prisoner swap between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place on September 7. In particular, 24 Ukrainian sailors - prisoners of war and 11 political prisoners, including film director Oleg Sentsov and activist Oleksandr Kolchenko, returned to Ukraine. They were detained by representatives of Russian special services in Crimea in May 2014 on charges of allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on the peninsula.

In August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in maximum security penal colony and Kolchenko to 10 years on trumped-up charges of plotting terrorist attacks in the territory of Crimea. Both denied their guilt.