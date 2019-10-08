 Russian proxies launch 27 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Joint Forces. In addition, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms in the disengagement area near Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) thereby violating the Minsk agreements," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian troops.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice, firing from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and grenade launchers of different systems. No casualties have been reported.