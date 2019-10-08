 Police investigating four possible causes of An-12 crash near Lviv

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

According to the police communication department of Lviv's regional police, Investigation Department Deputy Chief Andriy Kumechko said on Monday the following four possible causes are being investigated: pilot error, command and control station error, technical malfunction of the aircraft and adverse weather conditions.

"It was a scheduled flight. The plane was flying from Spain to Turkey via Lviv, transporting door supports and roof sections for Renault cars... We are looking into possible causes of the crash now: pilot error, command and control station error, technical malfunction aircraft and adverse weather conditions," he said.

According to Kumechko, the police seized the aircraft's flight recorder, documentation and sent them for analysis. In criminal proceedings, a number of examinations have also been appointed, which will make it possible to finally establish the causes of the incident. Surviving crew members will be interviewed as soon as their health allows.

As reported, as a result of an emergency landing of the An-12 aircraft near Lviv, five people were killed and three injured. Rescuers evacuated victims of the crash, with injuries of varying severity, who were hospitalized in Lviv.

Police opened a criminal investigation into the emergency landing of an aircraft near Lviv under Part 3 of Article 276 (violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of railway, water or air transport) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.