 Zelenskyi appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board

Censor.NET reports citing decree №734/2019.

"To appoint Yermak Andrii Borysovych, the assistant to the president of Ukraine and Smelianskyi Ihor Yefymovych, the director general of the joint stock company Ukrposhta, as members of the supervisory board of the state concern Ukroboronprom (by agreement)," decree No. 734/2019 published on the website of the head of state on Monday says.

By the same decree, Zelenskyi ordered the termination of the powers of a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, leader of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People People David Arakhamia.

