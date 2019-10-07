EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  4078
Related materials:
All about:citizenship (86) deportation (21) Saakashvili (230) Military Prosecutor (86)

 Ukraine prosecutors open case over Saakashvili's forced expulsion from Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings at the request of the ex-president of Georgia and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odesa region Mikheil Saakashvili over his forced expulsion from Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

In particular, Saakashvili filed a statement about the abduction and violent acts against him, as well as the illegal transfer across Ukraine's state border to Poland on February 12, 2018, the office wrote on Facebook on October 7.

July 2017, the then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued a decree depriving Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. The latter was charged with three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: criminal attempt (Part 1 of Article 15), criminal offense committed by a group of persons (two or more) upon prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28), as well as assistance to members of criminal organizations and covering up their criminal activity (Part 2 of Article 256).

Read more: Zelenskyi facilitates process of receiving Ukrainian citizenship for foreigners

On February 12, 2018, Saakashvili was transferred to Poland under the readmission procedure.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3152460
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up