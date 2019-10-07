 Ukraine prosecutors open case over Saakashvili's forced expulsion from Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

In particular, Saakashvili filed a statement about the abduction and violent acts against him, as well as the illegal transfer across Ukraine's state border to Poland on February 12, 2018, the office wrote on Facebook on October 7.

July 2017, the then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued a decree depriving Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. The latter was charged with three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: criminal attempt (Part 1 of Article 15), criminal offense committed by a group of persons (two or more) upon prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28), as well as assistance to members of criminal organizations and covering up their criminal activity (Part 2 of Article 256).

On February 12, 2018, Saakashvili was transferred to Poland under the readmission procedure.