Censor.NET reports citing State Emergencies Service report.

The fire broke at the depth of 1026 meters. "No victims or injured ones (...) the mine's work has been suspended temporarily", the message said.

Three units of the State Mount and Rescue Service of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection were involved in the works to extinguish the fire.

Read more: Avakov: setting of Hontareva's house on fire criminal pressure