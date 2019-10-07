EN|RU|UK
 About 10,000 people protested against signing of ‘Steinmeier formula’ on Sunday. PHOTOS

About 10,000 people took part in the Stop Capitulation "viche" (popular assembly) against the signing of the so-called "Steinmeier formula" in Kyiv on Sunday.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police.

The participants in the Stop Capitulation viche protested against the actions of Ukrainian authorities that could lead to the capitulation of Ukraine to Russia, in particular through the implementation of the so-called "Steinmeier formula", granting of "special status" to Donbas, and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the demarcation line.

The organizers read out an appeal to the authorities, insisting on preventing Ukraine's surrender to Russian aggression and urge, in particular, to prevent the adoption of any decisions that could lead to the surrender of Ukrainian interests.

The authors of the appeal also called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Verkhovna Rada and the Government to form and implement a state policy regarding Russia in the occupied territories on the basis of the effective law of Ukraine on the features of local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Read more: Bill on capital of Ukraine passes first reading in Parliament

