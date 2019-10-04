 Law on Donbas special status not to be put to referendum – Yaremenko

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, Bohdan Yaremenko, stated this during a talk show Pravo na Vladu (Right to Power) on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

"There is no law on a referendum ... but at the same time, the existing procedures for considering bills in parliament by committees, which are open to anyone, can keep all Ukrainian citizens well aware of what is happening," Yaremenko said.

In turn, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko noted as a positive fact the start of discussion of the law on the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which expires on December 31.

"It is very good that this discussion has begun. I don’t think it will be a referendum - I agree with Bohdan [Yaremenko]. But the fact that our people have started to understand what a high price of peace could it be and how it could be achieved, this is a very necessary discussion, which should have been launched many years ago," Prystaiko said.