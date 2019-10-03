 President proposes parliament appoint 17 new CEC members. LIST

Censor.NET reports citing the reffering post.

The MP published a scanned copy of the motion dated October 3, 2019. According to the document, the head of state submitted a motion for the appointment as CEC members of Oksana Boyarchuk, Yurii Buhlak, Olena Hataulllina, Andrii Hevko, Viktoria Hlushchenko, Vitalii Hren, Oleh Didenko, Serhii Dubovyk, Andriy Yevstihneyev, Iryna Yefremova, Oleksandra Karmaza, Pavlo Liubchenko, Yurii Miroshnychenko, Volodymyr Perepeliuk, Vitalii Plukar, Serhii Postivyi, and Yurii Frytskyi.

The document also states that it will be presented at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada by the president's representative in parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to the parliament's rules of procedure, personnel issues do not need to be included on the agenda but can be considered at meetings as they are received.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 9 tabled in parliament a motion for the early termination of powers of CEC members.

The head of state, in particular, justified the motion by the fact that during the registration of MPs the CEC allegedly acted in a biased manner and contrary to the principles determined by the electoral legislation. The motion also said that 28 CEC decisions had been overturned by the courts.

The Verkhovna Rada on September 13 adopted a resolution on the early termination of powers of the entire composition of the Central Election Commission.