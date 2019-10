Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

The relevant decree has been posted on the president’s website.

"To appoint Oleksii Danilov as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC)," reads the document.

On September 30, Zelenskyi signed a decree dismissing Oleksandr Danylyuk as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

