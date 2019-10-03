EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents
 PGO reshuffles prosecutors in case upon Handziuk’s assassination

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reshuffled the group of prosecutors in the case upon the assassination of acting office manager / public activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement.

The new group of prosecutors has revised the plan of the pre-trial investigation.

The investigation continues. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) along with Interpol is searching for Oleksii Levin suspected of organization of the assault on Handziuk.

A court has sentenced five ex-participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) to 3-6.5 years in prison for Handziuk’s assassination.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.

