 FSB detains Ukrainian trying to enter Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

A Ukrainian of the 1965 year of birth was detained in three km from Perekop checkpoint controlled by Russia.

According to the Russian law enforcers, the detainee whose name is unknown was aiming to Crimea "in search of better living conditions" and had no documents.

The criminal case was opened against the detainee. He might be fined for $3.000 or in the sum of the wage or another income for 18 months or forcible works during two years or deprivation of liberty for two years.