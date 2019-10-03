 Bill on capital of Ukraine passes first reading in Parliament

As reported by Censor.NET.

The document was supported by 244 MPs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As noted in the explanatory note, the bill creates a new system of organization and exercise of local self-government and executive authority in Kyiv.

In particular, it is proposed to restore the district councils in Kyiv city as the representative bodies of Kyiv residents. The district councils will be created by the decision of the Kyiv City Council and will consist of 20 members.

It is also proposed to divide the powers and the positions of the Kyiv city mayor and the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The document stipulates that the Kyiv City State Administration is headed by a chairman appointed to the post and dismissed by the President upon the recommendation of the Government for the term of office of the President.

It is planned that the Kyiv city mayor will head the Kyiv Magistrate, the executive body of the Kyiv City Council, and will chair the meetings of the Kyiv City Council. At the same time, the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration will oversee the compliance of local self-government bodies with the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine and will coordinate the activities of the territorial bodies of central executive authorities.

In addition, the bill regulates the legal status of Kyiv city and the features of local self-government, namely the special status of Kyiv, the implementation of capital’s functions, the administrative-territorial structure of Kyiv, the organization of urban life on the principles of sustainable development of the city, the interaction between the territorial community of Kyiv and the territorial communities of towns and villages in Kyiv region, the local self-government in the capital.