 Trump used Pence to put pressure on Zelenskyi in Biden case, - The Washington Post

Censor.NET reports citing The Washington Post.

Moreover, Trump personally forbade Pence to come to Kyiv for the inauguration of Zelenskyi. The Head of the White House used the vice president for putting pressure on Zelenskyi many times.

Thus, in a month after the inauguration, Trump ordered Pence to inform Zelenskyi about the delay of the financial aid from Washington in case of the absence of more aggressive actions against corruption. Then Ukrainian authority understood that the issue is about the investigation against Hunter Biden.

Moreover, the sources stated that Pence was present during the July phone conversation of the presidents. He had to get access to the decoding of the transcript in a few hours.

Besides, the officials said that coming to the meeting with Zelenskyi in Warsaw, Pence was not familiarized completely with the transcript. In Poland, Pence informed Ukrainian president that Washington would not allocate financial aid due to the weak efforts of the state in the fight against corruption.

The number of the American mass media reported earlier that on July 25, Trump tried to convince Zelenskyi in the necessity to start the investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden. Besides, the U.S. President "urged him about eight times to work" with lawyer Rudi Giuliani on the investigation against Hunter Biden.