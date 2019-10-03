 Merkel seeing no reasons to lift anti-Russian sanctions

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Yes, we have made progress, but many more steps are still needed. So we cannot say that we are ready to lift sanctions," Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Berlin.

However, she said, there are preconditions for eventually meeting in the Normandy Four format at the level of heads of state and government. Merkel did not specify the date but confirmed that the meeting was planned to be held in Paris.

It will be the first summit over the past three years. The meeting became possible after the approval of the "Steinmeier formula."

As reported, the Government of Germany welcomed the approval of the "Steinmeier formula" on October 1, saying that had opened the way for a meeting of heads of state and government. It was noted, however, that there are still many unresolved issues in the process of peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas.