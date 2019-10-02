EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  792
All about:Zelenskyi (354) Lukashenko (35) Presidential office (12)

 President’s Office confirms participation of Zelenskyi and Lukashenko in Forum of Regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr on Friday, October 4.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr," the statement reads.

According to the President’s Office, a number of bilateral documents on cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and Belarus will be signed in the framework of the forum.

During the scheduled talks, the heads of state will discuss a wide range of topical issues of Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation.

Read more: Journalists demand Mendel's resignation

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3151680
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up