 Russian court sentences Crimean Tatar journalist Memedeminov for 2.5 years in prison

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

The court sentenced him to 2 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

As it was reported earlier, Russian prosecutor asked for six years of a general regime colony for Nariman Memedeminov.

Memedeminov stated during the trial that Russian should refuse from "the template prosecutorial formulations and stop imprison people because someone saw something".

On March 22, 2018, Russian FSB officers searched the house of Crimean Tatar blogger Nariman Memedinov in the village of Kholmovka in the Bakhchysarai district. Relatives of Nariman said that the search was conducted in a rather crude form. Not only Memedinovs' house was surrounded, but the whole street. After this, the law enforcers took Nariman to Simferopol.

In Ukraine, Memedeminov is considered one of the many Crimean Tatar held by Russia forcefully as political prisoners.