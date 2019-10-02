EN|RU|UK
 Batkivshchyna sees 'Steinmeier formula' as threat to Ukraine's national security

The Batkivshchyna Party sees the so-called "Steinmeier formula" as a threat to the national security, territorial integrity and state sovereignty of Ukraine, party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Tymoshenko's post on Facebook.

"The Batkivshchyna Party considers the 'Steinmeier formula' unacceptable to Ukraine, and its signing in Minsk is a direct threat to our country's national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty," Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Batkivshchyna called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "urgently gather the leaders of parliamentary factions and explain in detail what was signed in Minsk and what actions were agreed to."

Earlier, the European Solidarity party said that the "Steinmeier formula" could be a trap, whereas the Holos party demanded that a closed parliament meeting be held so that Zelensky could explain the details of the "Steinmeier formula."

