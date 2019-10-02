 Berlin welcomes ‘Steinmeier formula’ approval

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said this while commenting on the agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group regarding the text of the "formula".

"I am pleased that the constructive atmosphere in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk has led to the expected progress. This opens the door to the N4 summit [the Normandy Four summit] and other stages of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Maas said in a short comment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine had responded to a letter from Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the Trilateral Contact Group Martin Sajdik that the wording of the so-called "Steinmeier formula" had been agreed.