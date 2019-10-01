 Poland joins boycott of 70th anniversary of PACE

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The delegation of Poland is also boycotting the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe. This is the sixth country. We continue working!" Honcharenko wrote.

As it was reported, two out of four members of the Lithuanian delegation decided to boycott the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is taking place in Strasbourg.

Read more: PACE Presidential Committee to come to Kyiv soon

According to one of them, Emanuelis Zingeris, the key factors, which denoted his position, were the request of Ukraine's delegation head Yelyzaveta Yasko, Moscow's refusal to observe the European Resolutions of the Council relating to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the downing of MH17 and violations of human rights in the Russian Federation.