 Journalists demand Mendel's resignation

'The 34 Initiative' Community of Independent Journalists demanded the dismissal of Press Secretary of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Yulia Mendel.

Censor.NET reports referring to Facebook post.

"In connection with unprofessionalism, unethical behavior and the provocation of artificial conflicts, we demand that Yulia Mendel be dismissed from the post of press secretary of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi," reads the statement posted on community's Facebook on Monday.

Journalists also expect an apology from the Office of the President and Yulia Mendel to the journalist of the 'Scheme program' Serhii Andrushko.

As reported, on September 27, Mendel has said she stopped, not shoved, a journalist from the 'Schemes: Corruption in Details' program Serhiy Andrushko, when he attempted to get close to the president in New York. Mendel said Andrushko violated Zelenskyi's 'personal space', which is his personal security zone.

